Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.24. Accenture reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,117. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.15. Accenture has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

