Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $944.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $944.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.82 million and the highest is $986.59 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,703. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.98. The company had a trading volume of 247,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $268.74 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.