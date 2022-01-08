Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $67,376,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $22,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

