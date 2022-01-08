Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FAST traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 2,815,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,144. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

