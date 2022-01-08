Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post sales of $971.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $964.11 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.61. 4,369,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

