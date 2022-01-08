Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Starbucks worth $449,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

