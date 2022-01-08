Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $391.92 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Deere & Company worth $391,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $378.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.67.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

