Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113,969 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.01.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.