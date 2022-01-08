Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $5.45 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $26,259.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.00311850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,259,028 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMC2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.