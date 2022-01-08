Brokerages Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Target Price at $18.42

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 176,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

