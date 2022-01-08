frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.46.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

