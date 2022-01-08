Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce sales of $362.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.50 million. Vonage posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -296.53, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.