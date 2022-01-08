$5.48 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $17.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $86.41. 13,357,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 91,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

