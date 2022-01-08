Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDNNY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY remained flat at $$79.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 208. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

