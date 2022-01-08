RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 831,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBAC stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 342,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,434. RedBall Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

