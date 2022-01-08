Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

