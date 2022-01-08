Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 53.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 1,275,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

