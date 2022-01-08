SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

