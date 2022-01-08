Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

