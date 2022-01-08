comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.24 million and the highest is $97.50 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $368.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $396.19 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $402.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,140. comScore has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 83,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

