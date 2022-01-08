Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

