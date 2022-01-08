MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. MenaPay has a market cap of $164,179.83 and approximately $459.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005487 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

