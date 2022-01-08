INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.