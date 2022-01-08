Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 929,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 114,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

