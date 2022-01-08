We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.15.

Shares of MA opened at $369.65 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $363.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

