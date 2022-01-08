Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

