Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $164.64 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

