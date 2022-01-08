$333.96 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $333.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.80 million and the highest is $338.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 168,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

