Ares Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.23 or 0.07375790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,757.08 or 0.99864715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00070819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

