YooShi Hits Market Cap of $219.85 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $219.85 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.23 or 0.07375790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,757.08 or 0.99864715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00070819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006999 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

