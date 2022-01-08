Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.53. 183,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,816. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $180.50 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.