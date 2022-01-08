Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.53. 183,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,816. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $180.50 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.