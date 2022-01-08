Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 538 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,912.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,782.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

