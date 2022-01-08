Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 120,249 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $254.78 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average is $226.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.