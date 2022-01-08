Condor Capital Management Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 259,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

