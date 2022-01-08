BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 6,060 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

