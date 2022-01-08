S&CO Inc. Sells 13,575 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.8% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

