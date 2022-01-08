Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 56.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 241,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,645. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

