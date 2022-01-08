Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expands By 23.0%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 959,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

WRB stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 577,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 731,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 211,788 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

