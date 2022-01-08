Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Tuya stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,935. Tuya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,620,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

