PlatON (LAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.76 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $226.59 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005510 BTC.

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,115,309 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.