ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and approximately $372,948.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00012685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.34 or 0.07423755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,682.95 or 0.99501203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007007 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,729 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

