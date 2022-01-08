e-Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $96.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $96.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00310805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,433 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,233 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.