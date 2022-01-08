The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.90. 1,129,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day moving average is $170.09. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.