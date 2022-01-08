Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $408.56 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 311,713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $408,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $299.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

