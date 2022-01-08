Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Lowered by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

