First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 85,723 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1,307.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,723 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.