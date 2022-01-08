Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 589,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $290.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

