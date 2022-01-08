Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

