WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

