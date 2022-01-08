Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $989,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,968.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,085.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,326.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,555.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

